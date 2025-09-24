Wernersville's Kate Gosselin New Romance Tied To Ex-Bodyguard, Ex-Husband Jon Hinted Months Ago

The 50-year-old Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed in a TikTok video posted on Monday, Sept. 22, that she’s been seeing someone for “a little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months.” She didn’t drop a name, but said she’s known the man “for a really long time.”

“I [have been] dating somebody … I’m super, super happy,” Kate said, adding her partner “doesn’t really want to be in TikToks.”

Page Six quickly reported the boyfriend is Steve Neild, Kate’s longtime ex-bodyguard who was at the center of years-long affair rumors during her marriage to Jon.

But eagle-eyed fans weren’t exactly shocked.

Back in July, a Reddit user on r/gosselinssnark claimed Jon Gosselin himself went live and said Kate and Steve “are still together.” “Look up his name you’ll see he lives in North Carolina. Pretty wild!!” the post read.

The reveal comes years after the couple’s highly publicized split, when their sprawling 23-acre estate in Wernersville, Berks County, Pennsylvania served as the backdrop for Jon & Kate Plus 8 and its spinoffs. Kate sold the home in 2021 before moving south.

The fresh TikTok reveal only added fuel:

“I heard it was Steve is this true?? He was handsome lol!!! ❤️❤” one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in, “I thought she’s been w him the whole time.”

Some questioned his past: “Steve was married with a family the whole time.”

And one asked outright: “Was that the body guard?”

Kate, who was most recently living in North Carolina and working as a pediatric home healthcare nurse, hasn’t confirmed Neild’s name directly. The two have been linked since the late 2000s, when their close relationship sparked tabloid speculation.

Her TikTok admission marks her first official acknowledgment of a relationship since her divorce from Jon in 2009.

In the TikTok she stated she still lives in the south but won’t confirm if that means she’s still in North Carolina.

