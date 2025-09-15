A Few Clouds 81°

Riot At Abraxas Academy: Guards Injured, 7 Teens Charged, Caernarvon Township Police Say

A riot at Abraxas Academy in Berks County left guards injured and caused thousands of dollars in damage, Caernarvon Township Police announced on Monday, Sept. 15.

Ivan Morban who was the oldest teen charged after the riot at Abraxas Academy.

 Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township Police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Abraxas Academy.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Ivan Morban

 Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, at the juvenile detention center on Academy Drive in New Morgan Borough, according to police.

Ivan Morban, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault along with riot, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct, investigators said.

Multiple agencies, including Robeson Township, Brecknock Township, Cumru Township, and the Pennsylvania State Police, responded after inmates coordinated an attempt to take over the facility, according to the police.

The teens assaulted guards, destroyed cameras, ripped out wiring, and shattered windows. Inmates also used glass shards as weapons, threatening to stab guards, police detailed in the release. Several officers and guards suffered minor lacerations and cuts.

Seven juveniles participated in the riot, ranging in age from 14 to 18. They are accused of destroying property, assaulting staff, and making violent threats, police said.

The damage to the facility is estimated at $4,000. The investigation remains ongoing, with charges pending against the other juveniles involved.

Morban’s preliminary arraignment was held before a district judge on Thursday, Sept. 11. He is being held on the charges.

