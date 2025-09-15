Riot At Abraxas Academy: Guards Injured, 7 Teens Charged, Caernarvon Township Police Say

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, at the juvenile detention center on Academy Drive in New Morgan Borough, according to police.

Ivan Morban, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault along with riot, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct, investigators said.

Multiple agencies, including Robeson Township, Brecknock Township, Cumru Township, and the Pennsylvania State Police, responded after inmates coordinated an attempt to take over the facility, according to the police.

The teens assaulted guards, destroyed cameras, ripped out wiring, and shattered windows. Inmates also used glass shards as weapons, threatening to stab guards, police detailed in the release. Several officers and guards suffered minor lacerations and cuts.

Seven juveniles participated in the riot, ranging in age from 14 to 18. They are accused of destroying property, assaulting staff, and making violent threats, police said.

The damage to the facility is estimated at $4,000. The investigation remains ongoing, with charges pending against the other juveniles involved.

Morban’s preliminary arraignment was held before a district judge on Thursday, Sept. 11. He is being held on the charges.

