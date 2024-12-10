Fog 45°

Jerry Hoffman, 58, Found Dead At Penn Werner Hotel

A man found dead at a hotel has the coroner searching for his family.

The Penn Werner Hotel in Wernersville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Jerry Hoffman, 58, a white man who resided at the Penn Werner Hotel in Wernersville, was pronounced dead, the Berks County Coroner's Office announced on Monday, Dec. 9.

Efforts to locate Hoffman's family have been unsuccessful, and officials are requesting assistance from the public to ensure his final arrangements are made.

Anyone with information about Hoffman's next of kin is urged to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.

