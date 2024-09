Jocelyn Wheeles, 14, was last seen by her guardian on West Main Street around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

She is described as being 4’11” tall, weighing 98 lbs, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Wheeles' whereabouts is asked to contact 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch by clicking here.

