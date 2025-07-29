Tsunami Alerts Issued For US West Coast, Hawaii, Japan After 8.8 Quake Near Russia

The quake struck at 7:24 p.m. local time about 315 miles southwest of Bering Island, at a depth of 46 miles, and is among the top six strongest ever recorded, USGS officials confirmed. It was the strongest quake worldwide since the devastating 2011 Tohoku disaster in Japan.

Tsunami Warnings And Evacuations

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami watch for the West Coast, with advisories urging people in Oregon towns including Port Orford, Charleston, and Crescent City to move off beaches and out of harbors. Dangerous waves were expected to arrive between 11:40 and 11:50 p.m.

Hawaii officials designated much of the state’s coastlines as evacuation zones. Heavy traffic slowed inland movement on Maui, while commercial operations at Hilo International Airport were suspended to aid emergency evacuations. The first waves were expected to hit the islands shortly after 7:17 p.m. local time.

In Japan, NHK reported initial waves of 11 inches striking Nemuro, on the eastern tip of Hokkaido. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the waves could grow exponentially, with forecasts of up to 10 feet in some areas.

Russian state media said evacuations were underway in the Kuril Islands, including the town of Severo-Kurilsk.

New Zealand’s emergency management agency also warned of “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” along its coastlines, urging swimmers, surfers, and fishermen to stay out of the water.

Presidential Response

President Donald Trump shared the government’s tsunami alert on social media Tuesday evening, urging the public to monitor official updates and adding:

“STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!”

Historic Power Of The Quake

Seismologists reported the quake’s energy was so immense it was detected on instruments more than 5,000 miles away near Washington, D.C.

The USGS noted the quake now ranks alongside the planet’s most powerful. The strongest earthquake ever recorded, a 9.5-magnitude event, struck Chile in 1960.

Photos from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Kamchatka Krai showed damaged buildings, including a kindergarten, though reports of casualties had not been confirmed as of late Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

