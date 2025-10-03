Shawn Prince, 29, of Scottdale, has been charged with kidnapping, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, according to Scottdale Police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Jennings Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 1, for a welfare check after the victim’s family reported they had not heard from her since a previous domestic incident with Prince earlier in the week, police said.

Police found the door to the home open and the victim’s phone left behind, but no one was inside. While at the scene, they were informed the victim had called 911 and arrived safely at the Scottdale Police station.

The woman told investigators Prince kidnapped her after the earlier domestic incident, threatening to cut her friend’s child’s throat if she did not comply. He allegedly drove her to a wooded rural area, pressed a gun to her head, and forced her to stay with him overnight, according to the criminal complaint.

The next morning, Prince allegedly made her drive the vehicle when he began nodding off. The victim recognized the area near Ohiopyle and drove directly to the Scottdale Police station, where she ran inside and called 911 as Prince drove off, yelling that he would burn down her home, police said.

Prince remains wanted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Scottdale Police at 724-887-8220.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.