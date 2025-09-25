Shataiya Troutman, 30, became involved in the altercation when the father of the 1-year-old baby girl told her he could not take the infant because of court business, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Troutman responded by hurling the child to the floor and then striking the father in the head before fleeing the Downtown courthouse in her vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies and Pittsburgh police rushed to the scene, and a homicide detective captured Troutman’s license plate, which was broadcast over the radio.

Her vehicle was later spotted, and though a brief pursuit was ended, deputies traced her to her residence, where she was arrested without incident, Kraus said.

The child was evaluated by medics and determined to be unharmed. She was released into her father’s custody, and Children, Youth, and Families (CYF) was notified, authorities confirmed.

Troutman was transported to the Allegheny County Jail. Court records show she is facing felony aggravated assault, felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. She is currently awaiting her preliminary arraignment in Allegheny County.

Criminal Record:

Troutman has a criminal history that includes:

A 2023 case for DUI and driving while her license was suspended, which was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

A 2018 case involving three felony counts of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, also transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

A 2024 case for disorderly conduct, where she pleaded guilty.

A June 2025 case for simple assault and harassment, which were later withdrawn.

Several summary traffic convictions, including driving while her license was suspended.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is leading the current investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.