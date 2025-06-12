Possible West Nile In Mosquitoes Prompts Emergency Spraying Across Dauphin County Neighborhoods

The rapid response comes after samples in the area revealed alarming mosquito activity linked to West Nile encephalitis, a potentially dangerous brain infection spread by certain mosquito species, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

🦟 The targeted spray zones include:

Beamer Lane, Canal Road, Towpath Road, Riverview Road, Earl Drive, River Road, Hagy Lane, and Lebo Drive in Middle Paxton Township.

⏰ Time and Details

Spraying begins around 8:30 p.m. using truck-mounted units that will release Biomist 3 + 15, a permethrin-based pesticide designed to knock down adult mosquito populations. The operation uses an ultra-low-volume mist — just 0.75 oz per acre — and disperses quickly into the air.

If weather cancels the Friday night spray, a backup date is set for Monday, June 16.*

⚠️ Health Warning

While most people are safe around the mist, individuals with asthma or upper respiratory issues are urged to close windows and shut off air conditioners during spraying. Pets and children may resume outdoor activity shortly after the application, but those with health concerns may wish to wait an hour, officials said.

📞 Questions?

Call the Mosquito Control Program Coordinator at 717-921-8100 before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 13.

🧠 Did You Know?

West Nile Virus can lead to encephalitis — inflammation of the brain — and all residents in affected zones are considered at risk when virus activity is confirmed, the CDC warns.

For more details, visit the Dauphin County Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program online or call the number listed above.

