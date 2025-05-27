Pedestrian Struck In Rutter’s Parking Lot In Hit-And-Run: Waynesboro Police Seek SUV Driver

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, in the parking lot of the Rutter’s Convenience Store at 141 South Potomac Street, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Investigators say the vehicle that fled the scene was a smaller white SUV, likely resembling a Chevrolet HHR. Authorities released a reference photo of the model but clarified it is not the exact vehicle.

Police are now seeking the driver and urging anyone who witnessed the crash or recognizes a similar vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

