PA Motorcycle Leads Detective On Chase To His Own Front Door: Police

Detective Sergeant Hilliard tried to stop the motorcycle as it traveled east on Rampike Hill Road leaving Bendersville Borough around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, the rider allegedly “heavily accelerated” in an attempt to escape. The chase continued until the motorcyclist left the roadway on Coon Road, prompting Hilliard to terminate the pursuit after securing the bike’s registration number, police said.

The detective then went to the suspect’s home in Huntington Township. Minutes later, the rider and his wife—who he had called to pick him up—arrived back at the residence, authorities said.

The motorcyclist admitted to drinking alcohol and told police he sustained minor injuries after dropping the bike while veering off the roadway.

He was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, along with summary traffic offenses, the department detailed.

The suspect’s name was not released by Bendersville Borough Police.

