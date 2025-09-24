The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when a male student used a small knife to injure three classmates at Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced.

Two students were transported by Pittsburgh EMS for stab wounds to their abdomens, while a third was treated at the scene for a minor laceration and released, according to officials.

The student actor also sustained a laceration to his hand. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement that “all students are receiving medical attention” and noted that one of the injuries may be more serious.

The school was placed on lockdown while police, fire, and EMS remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

