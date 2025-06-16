Renee Gill was shot dead inside her Eleanor Street home in Smith Township around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, troopers said.

Multiple men dressed in black and wearing masks broke into the house, according to invesigators. A verbal altercation broke out between them and Gill. That’s when one of the intruders pulled a gun and opened fire — shooting both Gill and her son.

Gill was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by medics. Her son was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

The gunmen fled before troopers arrived.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Gill was an Avella native, according to her public Facebook profile. She graduated from Burgettstown Junior Senior High School and had worked at Pittsburgh Technical College since 2020. She often posted about her love for her son and rescuing dogs on social media.

Her family is invited to share more about her life with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police Washington Station at 724-223-5200.

