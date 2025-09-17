Michael Giordano II, 39, was charged with one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal use of a communication facility; two counts of unlawful contact with a minor; and three counts each of indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault, according to Waynesboro police and court records.

He was first taken into custody on Saturday, Aug. 30, after officers were called to E. Main Street, investigators said in the release. His preliminary arraignment was held the following morning before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns, where bail was set at $300,000.

A second complaint was later filed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, expanding the charges. Judge Annie Gomez Shockey set his bail at $750,000 during a preliminary arraignment that afternoon.

Giordano remains held in Franklin County Prison after being unable to post bail, docket sheets show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Franklin County Central Court.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for the criminal complaint and affidavit. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.