Manager Created Fake IHOP Employee, Stole $12K In Ghost Paychecks: PA State Police

Aldo Maya Garcia, 45, wasn’t just inflating hours or fudging a timesheet — he allegedly invented entire fake identities, logged dozens of bogus shifts, and deposited 21 fraudulent checks worth $12,804 directly into his own accounts while managing the Route 30 IHOP in Hempfield Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The wild scheme unraveled last August when the restaurant’s regional director noticed something wasn’t adding up in the payroll records. State police said Garcia had used his management access to the point-of-sale system to enter shifts remotely, even for someone who never existed.

Investigators found he also added extra hours for a former employee no longer on the payroll.

But here’s the kicker: this wasn’t his first rodeo.

Garcia had already been charged in 2023 with multiple theft-related crimes after allegedly pulling a similar stunt at an IHOP in Montgomery County, Ohio, troopers revealed.

A search warrant confirmed the ghost paychecks were funneled into two bank accounts tied to Garcia. Now, he’s charged with Theft, Identity Theft, and Tampering With Records.

