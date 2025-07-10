Fair 84°

Landon Dibert Shot Self Playing With Cat Using Gun: Police

A Pennsylvania teen is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting himself while using the laser sight on a stolen handgun to play with his cat, Altoona police announced.

Landon Dibert 

Photo Credit: Altoona PD
Jillian Pikora
Officers responded to 121 6th Avenue, Apartment 2, around 10:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. There, they found 18-year-old Landon Dibert holding bloody rags to his inner left knee.

Dibert told police he had been walking around Jefferson Park with his girlfriend when he discovered the gun lying on the ground. He took it home — and started playing with the laser sight in front of the cat.

His girlfriend said she briefly turned away and then heard a gunshot. When she looked back, Dibert was on the couch saying he had shot himself.

Investigators confirmed the gun was stolen out of Huntingdon County and that Dibert was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A warrant was issued, and Dibert was arrested at home on Monday, July 8. He was arraigned on:

  • Felony: Persons Not To Possess Firearms.
  • Felony: Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Misdemeanor: Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
  • Summary: Discharging Firearms.

Dibert was released on $75,000 unsecured bail, police said.

