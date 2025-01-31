Justin Travis Biser, 45, of Waynesboro, was found guilty of 65 offenses, including felony sexual assault, felony indecent assault, felony child pornography, and felony invasion of privacy following a three-day trial in Franklin County.

Biser used his position in the Waynesboro Youth Baseball League to groom victims, prosecutors said. His crimes, which spanned from 2021 to 2023, involved both minors and adults, according to testimony.

“The brave survivors of this heinous conduct refused to let the defendant avoid accountability, and I commend the jurors for reaching a just verdict,” Attorney General Sunday said. “The survivors trusted the defendant as a role model and mentor, and he betrayed that trust. My office will continue to uphold its commitment to protect children and vulnerable people from predators.”

Investigators previously uncovered hidden cameras in Biser’s home containing dozens of explicit recordings of children and adults. In addition to sexual abuse, he was accused of leaking confidential government information, according to prior court filings.

Deputy Attorney General Julia van Leeuwen and Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating prosecuted the case.

Sentencing details have not yet been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.