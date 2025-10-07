The incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, when troopers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dixonville Road in Grant Township for reports of a physical assault, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan James Pierce Jr. of Marion Center (Indiana County) had allegedly assaulted a neighbor, rammed his truck into a vehicle, and fired shots at two adults and two children before fleeing into his home, investigators said.

Pierce barricaded himself inside, ignited a fire, and then climbed onto the roof armed with a shotgun, Troopers said. He fired at troopers positioned below, investigators detailed in a release. Police returned fire, striking and fatally wounding him.

No other injuries were reported, including among the neighbors Pierce allegedly shot at before police arrived. The Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

Multiple specialized units were called in to assist, and the case remains under investigation by the Troop A Major Case Team and the DA’s Office.

Per state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty.

Authorities added there is no threat to the public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.