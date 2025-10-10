James Sever, 54, was charged with attempted homicide, 17 counts of aggravated assault, 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person, weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, and possessing an instrument of crime, authorities said.

Sever’s earlier charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons of mass destruction were held for court this week following a preliminary hearing. He was first arrested in July after troopers said he built and placed an explosive under his former landlord’s lawnmower.

On Aug. 14, state police responded to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Irwin interchange after maintenance workers spotted debris in the road. Investigators determined it was a pipe bomb. The Hazardous Device and Explosives Section identified similar components to the July device, including a pipe, pipe caps, a six-volt battery, zip ties, and marked wooden boards, troopers said.

Sever allegedly admitted to manufacturing both bombs at a Route 22 property in Salem Township, according to police. He also allegedly confessed to placing one under his former landlord’s lawnmower and another under a relative’s vehicle.

The second vehicle was a dealership loaner, which investigators determined had been driven by at least two other families, potentially putting 16 additional people — including juveniles — at risk.

Sever was captured in Indiana County in September after weeks on the run. He remains held without bail in Westmoreland County Prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.