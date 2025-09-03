James F. Gershman, 61, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was working inside a mine shaft at Heidelberg Materials when a large rock—estimated to weigh 500 pounds—fell and trapped his legs, emergency officials said.

The incident was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Quarry Road. Gershman was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m., according to a release from Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Warco.

Crews were first called to the asphalt plant and quarry area, previously known as Derry Construction, around 6:45 p.m. for a recovery effort. Derry Township Fire Chief Pientiene later confirmed Gershman had died as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy and toxicology testing are pending to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Kiski barracks are now investigating what led to the fatal incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.