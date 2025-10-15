Fair 56°

Insulin, Broken Glass Contaminated Shaved Ice At PA Elementary Trunk-Or-Treat Event: Officials

Parents were warned after insulin and broken glass may have contaminated shaved ice served at a trunk-or-treat event at a Pennsylvania elementary school on Wednesday, Oct. 15, officials explained.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dr_Gomz @dr_gomz-2179524
Jillian Pikora
The Albert Gallatin Area School District issued the alert after the Halloween-themed event earlier in the evening at A.L. Wilson Elementary School in Uniontown.

"The shaved ice may have been contaminated with insulin and broken glass," Pegg said in a statement to families.

Parents and guardians were urged to seek immediate medical attention if children experienced any adverse effects after consuming the shaved ice.

The district also asked families to contact the school or the Albert Gallatin business office to report any illnesses connected to the incident.

