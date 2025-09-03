Fred Stem Sr., of Fairfield, was involved in a wreck on the 1600 block of Waynesboro Pike/Route 16 in Liberty Township around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, according to the coroner’s office.

Stem was driving when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, officials said.

He was airlifted to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Sept. 1 — nine days after the crash, the coroner reported.

The cause and manner of Stem’s death have not yet been released.

The coroner noted that no further information is available at this time and that details may be updated as new information becomes available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waynesboro and receive free news updates.