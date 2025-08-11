Malik Patterson disappeared from the Harrison Village Housing Projects around 10:04 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, according to police. He was last seen behind the 13 building wearing only a pull-up diaper.

Emergency responders, volunteers, and community members launched an urgent search after the boy — described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, and loving “Baby Shark” — was reported missing.

By the afternoon, search crews located Malik in the river behind the housing complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The McKeesport community is mourning the loss, with many expressing condolences to Malik’s mother, Michelle, and his loved ones.

