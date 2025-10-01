Judah Quinn Courtney, 14, is accused of killing his mother, Olivia Lee Courtney, 32, and family friend Ashley Renee Cook, 38, inside their Flick Avenue home the evening of Monday, Sept. 29.

State police said both women suffered multiple stab wounds to their heads and torsos, resulting in massive blood loss. Three bloody knives — including a butcher knife, serrated knife, and paring knife — were recovered from a garbage can at the scene. Investigators noted signs of a struggle inside the home.

Authorities said troopers were called after a neighbor reported an unsettling interaction with the teen. According to a criminal complaint, Courtney first claimed “someone killed his Dad and Aunt,” before saying, “They’re going to think I did it.” Troopers observed blood on his clothing and injuries on his hands.

Courtney later allegedly admitted, “I did it,” and also sent a Snapchat to a friend that read “I killed my parents,” followed by a video showing the victims’ bodies. During questioning at the state police barracks, he allegedly confirmed he intended to kill both women and described the weapons used.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer confirmed Tuesday that Courtney is being charged as an adult. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David L. Beyer at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to his docket. Bail was denied, and he is currently confined at Cambria County Prison under special precautions

Authorities said the family moved from Texas to Cambria County about two years ago. Investigators are coordinating with the Cambria Heights School District and Texas officials to gather more background information.

Courtney’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. before Judge Beyer.

