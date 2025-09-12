Ashley Autumn Mongell, 30, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of a child, District Attorney Mike Aubele said.

The investigation began last Thursday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a Cyber Tip to the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit, according to court documents. Investigators said they uncovered sexually suggestive messages exchanged on Instagram and Snapchat between Mongell and the teen boy.

Court filings show Mongell told the child to make sure their messages disappeared and warned him, “No texting me for 9 years.” Police said the teen later admitted that both he and Mongell had exchanged nude photographs.

When interviewed by investigators, Mongell admitted she knew the boy was underage and that he had been her student last year, according to police. She also confessed to sending him a fully nude photo, which investigators said they recovered from the teen’s device.

Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Richard Evans confirmed to WPXI Mongell was placed on administrative leave after district officials were notified of the charges.

“This afternoon, the Connellsville Area School District was informed by the Pennsylvania State Police of criminal charges against a Connellsville Area School District teacher. Upon receiving the information, that teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave,” Evans wrote in a statement. “We understand that news like this is unsettling and may raise concerns, and we want to assure our families and community that the District is taking this matter very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority.”

The district plans to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

