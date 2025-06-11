‘Aggressive’ Mosquitoes Prompt Emergency Spraying Across Franklin County Neighborhoods

The insect invasion is hitting neighborhoods in Quincy, Washington, and Greene townships starting at sunset on Wednesday, June 11, with trucks deployed to douse high-risk zones in a rapid strike aimed at stopping the spread of West Nile Virus.

Targeted roads include:

Fish and Game Road and Birchwood Lane (Quincy & Washington townships)

Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Starr Avenue, Cornertown Road, Tyler Drive, McCleary Drive, Minnich Road, Frecon Road, Northwood Park, and Menno Haven (Greene Township)

Health officials confirmed the areas were flagged after uncovering “high populations of aggressive nuisance mosquitoes.”

The operation will unleash PermaSease 4-4, a powerful adulticide, sprayed from trucks using ultra-low-volume tech. Each treatment knocks down swarms within 15 minutes. The spray is timed for after dark to spare pollinators — but if weather delays it, the mission shifts to Thursday, June 12.

🚫 Warning to residents

Stay inside. The county warns that if residents are seen outdoors, the sprayer is shut off — reducing the spray’s effectiveness and leaving the area more vulnerable to West Nile Virus outbreaks.

Even a bottle cap filled with water can spawn hundreds of mosquitoes, officials say.

For urgent questions, call Mosquito and Tick-Borne Disease Control Specialist Jason Goetz at 717-261-3855 or email jgoetz@franklincountypa.gov.

More information is available here.

