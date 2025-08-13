The suspensions were issued Thursday, Aug. 8, following a concern stemming from an Aug. 2 emergency call on East Genesee Avenue, according to Undercliff Fire Company President John Klocko Sr. Seven firefighters responded to the incident — a reported odor of smoke inside a home — but nothing was found and the call was deemed a false alarm, Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services spokeswoman Kasey Reigner told TribLive.

A resident later filed an anonymous complaint with the township alleging that several firefighters at the scene were impaired. Township officials said the matter was referred to the fire company, which had already begun addressing the allegations.

“We believe there was an infraction. We don’t know the extent of how much. It’s being investigated,” Klocko told the outlet, adding that the department had never faced a situation like this before.

Shaler police said no complaint was filed with their department, and officers on scene were not made aware of concerns at the time. Body camera footage from the response is being reviewed.

The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said the suspensions are part of its internal disciplinary process and could lead to expulsions, which would require a two-thirds vote from its full membership. The Board of Directors is expected to review the findings before making a decision.

In a statement, the fire company said to the media:

“We are taking this matter very seriously and will follow our internal disciplinary review process. Our commitment to providing exceptional fire and rescue services to our community remains steadfast.”

Shaler Township Manager Judith Kording also issued a statement to WPXI, noting the township does not govern volunteer fire companies but provides insurance coverage for most of their vehicles.

“The Township’s main concern is the safety of our residents and all volunteer firefighters,” she said. “We are confident that the Board of Directors of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company will take the appropriate action regarding the incident.”

No injuries or damage were reported in the Aug. 2 call.

