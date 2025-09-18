Leo XIV Concerned About 'Some Things' In US, Pope Says In First Major Interview

Leo spoke with Crux, an online newspaper that focuses on the Catholic Church. The final excerpt from the wide-ranging interview was published on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Crux senior correspondent Elise Ann Allen interviewed the pope for a new biography titled "Leo XIV: Citizen of the World, Missionary of the XXI Century." A Spanish version of the book launched in Peru, where Leo was a bishop and missionary for many years.

The first US-born pontiff said he doesn't expect to comment on most political issues in his native country.

"I don’t plan to get involved in partisan politics," said Leo. "That's not what the Church is about. But I'm not afraid to raise issues that I think are real Gospel issues, that hopefully people on both sides of the aisle, as we say, will be able to listen to."

Leo also said he has no plans to meet President Donald Trump. The pope emphasized that he's "in different places politically" with his brother, Luis Prevost, who describes himself as a "MAGA-type," NBC News reported.

The pope said he's open to meeting with Trump, although he added that it may be "much more appropriate" for Church leaders in the US to engage with him.

"One of my brothers has met him and has been very outspoken about his political viewpoints," Leo said. "But if or when there were specific issues that, if it were possible to engage with him, I would have no problem doing so."

Vice President JD Vance visited Leo at the Vatican on Monday, May 19.

"I talked about human dignity and how important that is for all people, wherever you're born, and hopefully to find ways to respect human beings and the way we treat them in the policies and choices we make," Leo said about the meeting. "Obviously, there's some things going on in the States that are of concern. We continue to look for ways to at least respond and raise some of the questions that need to be asked."

The pope also discussed the Church's sexual abuse scandal. Critics have accused Leo of inadequately investigating some claims made against priests while he was a bishop in Peru, The New York Times reported.

Leo admitted that the issue is a "crisis," but added that the Church must stay committed to its mission.

"I know people who have abandoned the Church because of the pain that they suffered, and their choice has to be respected," he said. "At the same time, the Church also has a mission to preach the Gospel, and thanks be to God, the vast majority of people who are committed to the Church, priests, and bishops, religious, have never abused anyone. So, we can't make the whole Church focus exclusively on this issue, because that would not be an authentic response to what the world is looking for in terms of the need for the mission of the Church."

On women's leadership, Leo said he'll keep appointing women to senior roles but won't move to ordain women as deacons or priests.

"There have been different commissions appointed by different popes to say, 'What can we do about this?'" Leo said. "I think that will continue to be an issue. I, at the moment, don't have an intention of changing the teaching of the Church on the topic. I think there are some previous questions that have to be asked."

Leo echoed his predecessor, Pope Francis, in his philosophy of welcoming the LGBTQ+ community into the Church.

"What I'm trying to say is what Francis said very clearly when he would say, 'Todos, todos, todos,'" Leo said. "Everyone's invited in, but I don't invite a person in because they are or are not of any specific identity. I invite a person in because they are a son or daughter of God."

While Catholic doctrine and scholars are divided on the Bible's teachings about homosexuality, Leo said the Church will continue to recognize marriage as a sacrament between a man and a woman.

"I do understand that this is a very hot-button topic and that some people will make demands to say, 'We want the recognition of gay marriage,' for example, or 'We want recognition of people who are trans,' to say this is officially recognized and approved by the Church," said Leo. "The individuals will be accepted and received. Any priest who has ever heard confessions will have heard confessions from all kinds of people with all kinds of issues, all kinds of states of life and choices that are made."

Leo also addressed Israel's military operation in Gaza. A United Nations commission of inquiry formally ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 16, that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Vatican isn't using the description of "genocide," but the pope urged the US to help find a solution to the situation that "still looks very, very grave."

"Even with some pressure, I don't know how great it's been behind the scenes, but even from the United States, which is obviously the most significant third party that can place pressure on Israel, in this case," Leo said. "Even with some very clear statements being made by the United States government, recently by President Trump, there has not been a clear response in terms of finding effective ways to alleviate the suffering of the people, the innocent people in Gaza, and that is obviously of great concern."

The pope also addressed the Vatican's role in ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"To think of the Vatican as a mediator, even the couple of times that we have offered to host meetings of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, either in the Vatican or some other church property, I'm very well aware of what the implications of that are," said Leo. "The Holy See, since the war began, has made great efforts to maintain a position that, as difficult as it might be, [is not] one side or the other, but truly neutral."

Leo XIV was elected as the Church's 267th pope on Thursday, May 8. Born Robert Francis Prevost, he chose his papal name in honor of Pope Leo XIII, a known advocate for workers' rights, labor unions, and fair working conditions.

In 1977, Leo XIV earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics at Villanova University, where he also studied philosophy. He joined the Augustinian order, earned advanced degrees in theology, and was ordained a priest by 1982.

English and Portuguese editions of Leo's biography will be available in early 2026.

