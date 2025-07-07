Xiangxing He, 47, of Warrington, became violent during a late-night argument with family members inside a home on the 2500 block of Diane’s Way around 11:34 p.m. on Monday, July 1, according to Warrington Township Police.

He allegedly slapped one family member in the face during the argument, prompting others to intervene. As tensions escalated, He reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and charged at the initial victim, but other family members intercepted him before he could strike, police said.

After dropping the knife, He allegedly punched the same victim in the face and bit another family member on the chest, officers wrote in the release. Police noted that the bite mark was fresh and consistent with the witness account.

He has been charged with the following, according to court records:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Summary Harassment.

He was arrested at the scene and transported for processing. His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Jonas, who set bail at $50,000 or 10 percent cash. He was unable to post bail and was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

