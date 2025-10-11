The victim, who is wheelchair-bound following a prior stroke, was struck in the hand by the walker during an argument at a home on Lincoln Circle in Warrington (Bucks County) on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to police.

Stephanie Chan, 37, of Chalfont, argued with the victim over a bill and raised a walker over her head, according to investigators. The victim tried to move, but the walker hit their hand, leaving two minor bleeding wounds.

The victim attempted to call 911, but police said Chan took both the house and cell phones. Dispatchers, who stayed on the line, reported hearing Chan say twice: “if you don’t pay the bills I will kill you.”

Officers arrived and found Chan with both phones. She was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime, misdemeanor obstructing administration of law, and summary harassment, according to court records.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Wertman, who set bail at $100,000. Chan was unable to post bail and was transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warrington-Jamison and receive free news updates.