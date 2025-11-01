Multiple Victims Critically Injured In Head-On Crash On Bristol Road: Warrington Police (Photo)

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, along the 2600 block of Bristol Road, across from the former Fox Acute Center, according to Warrington Township Police.

Emergency crews arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles — a sedan carrying four occupants and an SUV with one occupant — following a head-on collision. Police initially received reports of a vehicle fire, though no active flames were present when officers arrived, the release detailed.

Warrington Fire Company and Warrington Community Ambulance personnel rushed multiple victims to Abington Hospital, all in extremely critical condition, authorities said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist Warrington Police Command with the ongoing investigation. Bristol Road was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Police said they are working to identify all injured occupants and notify their families. Additional details will be released once family notifications are complete.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer James Umile at 215-343-3311 ext. 220 or [email protected].

