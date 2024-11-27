Major Crash Closes Stump Road In Warrington Township: Police

The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the Chalfont section of Warrington Township, between Limekiln Pike and Billingsley Road, according to authorities. Witnesses told police the SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman, was swerving erratically just before striking the pole, which sheared off from the impact.

The vehicle rolled three times before coming to rest on its side, trapping the driver inside, investigators said. Warrington and Chalfont fire companies extricated the woman, who was transported by Chalfont Ambulance to Grand View Health’s Trauma Center. She reportedly suffered head and internal injuries, police added.

PECO crews responded to replace the damaged utility pole, and traffic on Stump Road will remain limited to one lane for the rest of the day. Traffic control is being handled by PECO, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken with authorities is asked to contact Officer Timothy Rihl of the Traffic Safety Unit at 215-343-3311, extension 241.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

