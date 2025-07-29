Jordan Blake Busby, 29, of Wayne, was identified as the individual involved in the incident on Tuesday, March 11 at approximately 1:50 p.m., according to Warrington Township Police.

Busby told officers he was carrying a Glock 22, .40 caliber handgun inside his backpack when it went off inside the store at 550 Easton Road, authorities said. The bullet struck a nearby refrigerator, leaving a hole in the appliance. The round also tore through the backpack, causing the firearm to fall to the ground.

Investigators noted the gun was not stored in a holster and that the trigger had been altered from its original manufacturer’s condition. Police emphasized that multiple employees and customers were in the store at the time, though no injuries were reported.

Busby was charged with Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing was scheduled before a judge on Monday, July 28, where he waived the hearing.

Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

