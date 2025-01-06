The investigation began in April 2022 after a Bucks County EMS first responder died of a drug overdose, police said. The day after the victim’s death, a FedEx package containing Valium and Rivotril (Clonazepam) was delivered to their residence in Bucks County, according to investigators.

Detectives traced the drugs to an online pharmacy operating under the domain “Sure Life Solutions,” police said. Warrington Township police partnered with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI Philadelphia) and conducted multiple controlled buys from the vendor. None of the drugs required legitimate prescriptions, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that the pharmacy was operating from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In October and December 2024, law enforcement obtained federal warrants to seize the domain “Sure Life Solutions,” which was deactivated on Dec. 20, 2024. A splash page now displays the participating agencies, including Warrington Township Police, Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, DEA, FDA, and the US Postal Inspection Service.

This investigation, sponsored by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), involved coordination with the HSI Cyber Crimes Task Force and the National Cyber Forensics and Training Alliance, police said.

No additional details about potential suspects or charges were released.

