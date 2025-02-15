David Joseph Godfrey, 40, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility following a search at his Warrington home, police reported.

The digital trail began on Aug. 8, 2024, when police detected a computer using BitTorrent to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Investigators connected with the suspect’s device multiple times between June 16 and Nov. 5, 2024, downloading hundreds of disturbing files directly from his computer, police stated.

A search warrant executed on Jan. 17, 2025, at Godfrey's residence led to the seizure of several cell phones. One device, investigators said, had accessed CSAM 57 times between Jan. 4, 2024, and Jan. 17, 2025.

Godfrey surrendered to Warrington Township police on Feb. 12, 2025. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman and sent to Bucks County Prison on $25,000 with 10% bail.

Police credited multiple agencies, including Plumstead Township police and Bucks County Detectives, for their efforts in the sweeping investigation.

