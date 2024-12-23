Christopher Michael Scott was arrested after multiple theft reports from the Westminster Apartments in the 600 block of Valley Road, Warrington police said.

Authorities began investigating complaints from residents who reported stolen packages. Apartment management provided surveillance footage and a list of complaints, which helped identify Scott as one of the suspects, according to police.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, officers conducted surveillance at building "D" in the Westminster Apartment Complex. At approximately 2:25 p.m., police observed deliveries by a U.S. Postal Service employee and an Amazon delivery driver. Around 3 p.m., after the Amazon employee left, officers reportedly saw Scott removing packages from the lobby, investigators said.

Scott turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned before Judge Stacy Wertman on Monday, Dec. 23. He faces charges of Felony Identity Theft, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor Possessing Instruments of Crime, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, court records show.

His bail was set at $25,000 (10%), but Scott was unable to post it and remains held in Bucks County Prison. He also faces a detainer for a probation violation, police said.

