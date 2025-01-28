Alexandre Diana Sharpe, 35, was arrested at the Warrington Township Police Department after an investigation stemming from a medical emergency at her Chalfont home on Teresa Circle on Nov. 23, 2024, police said.

Officers arrived to find Sharpe actively overdosing alongside another adult, identified as Anderson-Ley, who also appeared under the influence of controlled substances, police detailed.

Three juvenile children were present in the home, which investigators said was in "extreme disarray," with water damage and rotting food littering the kitchen. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid described by police as "extremely addictive and deadly," was found at the base of the stairs leading to the children’s bedrooms, according to authorities.

The controlled substances were seized for forensic testing, police said.

Sharpe was arraigned the same day before Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman, who set unsecured bail at $50,000. Conditions of her release included compliance with a home safety plan by Bucks County Children and Youth Services and ongoing drug screenings, authorities said.

