12- And 14-Year-Old Boys Commit Armed Robbery At Valley Square Shopping Center: Warrington PD

The investigation began after Warrington Police received a cyber tip from the Pennsylvania State Police Intelligence Center about a video posted on social media showing the armed robbery, according to the release.

Detectives determined the incident happened on Friday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 12:01 p.m.

The suspects, ages 12 and 14, robbed another juvenile of personal belongings at gunpoint, police said.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 500 block of Bradford Avenue around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Both juveniles were taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The boys are being detained at the Bucks County Edison Juvenile Detention Center awaiting their intake hearings, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bernard Schaffer at [email protected].

