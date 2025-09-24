Upper Southampton Police Officer, Former Public Works Director Charged In Theft Scheme: DA

Derek J. Gale, 47, of Morrisville, a current Upper Southampton Township police officer, and Brandon F. Valentino, 27, of Chalfont, the township’s former assistant public works director, were charged following a Grand Jury investigation into a scheme involving decommissioned township vehicles, according to the release.

The pair conspired to misrepresent the condition of two Ford Explorers before auctioning them on Municibid, lowering the price to secure the vehicles for themselves, investigators said.

Detectives found that in 2024, Valentino purchased a 2014 green Ford Explorer for $1,005 after the listing claimed it had a faulty engine and water pump leak and needed to be towed. Investigators later discovered the SUV was in good condition, with its original engine intact and no water pump leak. Valentino reinstalled upgraded rims previously removed from the vehicle and sold it at a profit, prosecutors said.

In April 2025, a 2013 gray Ford Explorer was listed with similar claims of mechanical problems. Investigators said Gale removed the vehicle’s rims before the auction, then purchased it himself for $2,105. Detectives later determined the SUV was fully operational and drove off the lot without issue.

Both men were charged with bid rigging, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and multiple conspiracy counts. Their preliminary arraignments were held before Magisterial District Judge Brian M. Marriott, who released them on unsecured bail.

Gale has since been placed on paid administrative leave from the police department, while Valentino was fired from his township position.

The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives Dante Montella and Tim Fuhrmann and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chad Kovack.

