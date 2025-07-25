Skimming Device Found At Warminster Costco, Police Seek Help ID'ing Suspects

The Warminster Township Police Department responded to the store at 100 Veterans Way on Friday, July 19 after the suspicious device was found illegally attached to a register, according to officials.

Investigators have identified two individuals of interest and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is urged to contact Officer Jillian Voit by email at jvoit@warminsterpa.org or by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 215-672-1000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warminster-Southampton and receive free news updates.