Skimming Device Found At Warminster Costco, Police Seek Help ID'ing Suspects

A skimming device was discovered at a register inside Costco in Warminster, and police are now searching for the suspects responsible, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, July 24.

The Costco in Warminster where the skimming device was found and the two suspect wanted by police.

 Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The Warminster Township Police Department responded to the store at 100 Veterans Way on Friday, July 19 after the suspicious device was found illegally attached to a register, according to officials.

Investigators have identified two individuals of interest and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is urged to contact Officer Jillian Voit by email at jvoit@warminsterpa.org or by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 215-672-1000.

