The unidentified male walked away from his group home in Warminster, police said.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

The juvenile male has a light scar on the right side of his forehead.

Please contact Officer Salguero at bsalguero@warminsterpa.org or 215-672-1000 with any information.

