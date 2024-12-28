Savanna Summer Munoz, 19, was arrested on Christmas Eve following the shooting at her residence on Evans Street in Warminster Township, authorities said.

Police responded to the home after being alerted by Doylestown police of a gunshot victim in the hospital at approximately 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24. The victim told investigators that Munoz had shot him in the leg during a domestic dispute.

Munoz retrieved a revolver from a safe on the second floor and hid it in her jacket pocket before confronting her boyfriend on the first floor, according to police. When the argument escalated, the boyfriend fled south on Evans Street. Munoz then pointed the gun at his back and fired, striking him in the leg, police said. She later returned the weapon to the safe.

Officers recovered the revolver during a search of the home later that night, finding four live rounds and one spent casing, investigators said.

Munoz was charged with felony aggravated assault and related offenses. She was arraigned before Judge Chris O'Neill and remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $200,000 bail, court records show.

