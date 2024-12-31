Prescription Pills Stolen In Max-Well Pharmacy Burglary: Warminster Police

The Warminster Township Police Department responded to the closed business, located at 375 W. Street Rd., around 4:13 a.m., authorities said. Officers determined that entry was forced and prescription medication was stolen during the break-in, according to the department.

Police are seeking help identifying the individual pictured above. They noted the person is wanted for identification purposes only at this time.

Anyone with information about the individual or similar incidents involving the pictured person is asked to contact Officer Houser by email at ahouser@warminsterpa.org or by phone at 215-443-5000.

