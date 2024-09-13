Pedestrian Struck Dead In Warminster, Police Search For Second Driver

The fatal crash happened at 220 East Street Road at around 6 a.m., Warminster Township Police detailed in a release.

Officers arrived to find the man "lying unconscious in the westbound right turn lane of Street Road at Johnsville Boulevard" as stated in the release.

Warminster Police and Central Bucks County Emergency Medical Services gave him care at the scene where he ultimately passed.

The first driver who struck the unidentified man stayed on the scene and is working with the police.

During the investigation, the police determined "a second vehicle, described as a gray or silver two-door car, may have also struck the pedestrian while traveling westbound on Street Road," according to the release, adding, "the driver of this second vehicle may not be aware of their involvement in the incident."

The police are searching for the second driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash to call the Warminster Township Police.

This is a developing news story.

Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warminster-Southampton and receive free news updates.