Matthew Michael Spanburgh, 28, admitted to killing his dog during a welfare check at his apartment on the 600 block of East Street Road around 9:27 p.m. on Friday, May 16, according to the Warminster Township Police Department.

Officers were dispatched after a concerned relative reported that Spanburgh was dealing with marital issues and may have harmed the family dog — and possibly intended to harm himself. When officers arrived, Spanburgh confirmed he drowned the black-and-tan Belgian Shepherd.

He led officers to the bedroom, where they found the dog deceased on a white blanket. Police noted visible blood around the dog’s nose and mouth.

According to the affidavit, Spanburgh explained the dog had previously knocked over his 3-month-old child. His wife, concerned for their child’s safety, left him days earlier. Left alone, Spanburgh said he “did not know what else to do.”

Warminster police, working with the township’s Animal Control Officer and the Bucks County SPCA, conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the property. Officers recovered the deceased dog and secured an arrest warrant.

Spanburgh was charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture.

Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.

He was arraigned before District Justice Christopher O’Neill and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $300,000 bail for the animal charges and an additional 10% of $30,000 for charges stemming from a separate incident.

