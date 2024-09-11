Father Accused Of Leaving THC Gummies Within Reach Of His Child: Upper Southampton Police

Davan Philip Thomas was charged by Upper Southampton police on Sept. 4 after an investigation found that he "negligently allowed a juvenile in his care to ingest a dangerous substance," police said on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Thomas "violated a duty of care and protection when (he) failed to take necessary steps to isolate illegal drugs from the child's access which created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury," the police complaint says.

The police paperwork explains that on Aug. 23, the child was taken to the emergency department at Jefferson Abington Hospital "after displaying a change in mental status following a fall. Testing revealed the presence of cannabinoids. Parents told hospital staff that the THC gummies are kept in a drawer which is within reach of the child."

In an interview with the family, police learned that the THC gummies were purchased by the child's father while in New Jersey, the complaint states.

During the evening of Aug. 22, Thomas allegedly "was using the gummies while drawing at the kitchen table. The unconsumed gummies were then left unattended on the kitchen table when he left for work the next morning," according to the complaint.

The child "subsequently accessed the table and ingested the gummies," the complaint says. "Neither parent possesses a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program Patient Identification Card."

Thomas also was charged with possessing "a small amount" of marijuana for personal use, according to the police complaint against him.

Thomas was released on $7,500 unsecured bail, according to court records.

He was due to appear at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 12 but that hearing has been continued to a later undetermined date, a court clerk said.

