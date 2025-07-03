Christopher L. O'Neill, 46, of Warminster, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly saving, uploading, and sharing hundreds of child pornography files, including AI-generated images, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives said they uncovered 694 images and videos from O’Neill’s Google Photos account and two AI-generated images from PicsArt.

The investigation began on June 10 after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children sent several CyberTips to the Bucks County DA's Office.

Investigators said O’Neill’s conduct spanned from September 26, 2024, to May 7, 2025.

He was arraigned on Tuesday on felony charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the DA’s Office.

O’Neill was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail, 10 percent.

Then, on June 28, O'Neill allegedly broke into a home in Warminster and stole multiple items, including a pair of girl's underwear, authorities said.

He was later charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property.

His bail on those charges was set at $2 million, according to the release.

The investigation was led by Bucks County Detectives working with the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case is assigned to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy for prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office at 215-348-6298.

