Federal officials announced the charges the following day, on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Richard Adamsky, 66, of Warminster, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Arrest Before Local Hearing

Adamsky was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Bucks County on Monday at 1 p.m., but was instead taken into custody by federal agents shortly before it began, according to authorities.

Once the federal case moves forward, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will withdraw its charges.

His attorney, Christopher Serpico, told NBC10 Philadelphia he was blindsided.

“I’m not aware of any new charges,” Serpico said. “It seems to me that the charges that have been filed against him by the Department of Justice are the very same charges that have been filed by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.”

What the Feds Found

According to the federal indictment, Adamsky knowingly received a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on or about June 15, 2024.

He also allegedly possessed two computers and two flash drives containing images of prepubescent minors, including some under 12 years old.

If convicted, Adamsky faces up to 40 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years.

The federal case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat child exploitation.

The Original Investigation

Adamsky was first arrested on Wednesday, June 25, following a Bucks County investigation that began on March 30, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged a disturbing image uploaded using Microsoft Bing Reverse Image Search.

Investigators traced the IP address to Adamsky’s Verizon account at his Warminster home. A search warrant was executed that morning by members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with local police.

Adamsky was the only one home and reportedly confessed on the spot.

He admitted that for four to five years, he had been searching for, downloading, and saving child sexual abuse images, according to the affidavit.

When asked how many images he’d saved, Adamsky replied: “Too many.”

Among the files discovered was an image saved on Friday, March 28, depicting a white, prepubescent girl pulling her underwear aside to expose her genitals to the camera.

School & Church Reaction

Adamsky had worked as a teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Parish School in Warminster for more than 40 years and had remained on staff through the end of the 2024–2025 school year.

He also coached football, softball, basketball, and track for Nativity, Archbishop Wood High School, the Warrington Athletic Association, and Lenape Middle School in Central Bucks, according to the Bucks County DA’s Office.

Authorities noted that the children Adamsky taught and coached were the same age as those depicted in the illegal images.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said it had no prior indication of any misconduct:

“Based on information provided by law enforcement, it is our understanding that these activities involved Mr. Adamsky’s personal electronic devices only and that there were no allegations that he had physically harmed a minor,” the Archdiocese said.

They confirmed Adamsky had up-to-date background checks, no previous complaints, and had since been placed on administrative leave.

What Happens Next

The case is being prosecuted federally by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen McCartney and was investigated by the FBI’s Fort Washington Resident Agency, Warminster Township Police, Upper Merion Township Police, and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Once the federal indictment proceeds, local charges will be dropped, and the case will remain solely in federal hands.

Report Tips Or Abuse

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warminster Detective Stephen Wojciechowski at 215-672-1000.

To report abuse or misconduct involving church personnel:

Archdiocesan Office for Investigations: 1-888-930-9010.

Victim Assistance Office: 1-888-800-8780 or [email protected].

