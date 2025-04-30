Brian Zenszer, 44, of Warminster, admitted to knowingly distributing and possessing child pornography during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

Zenszer was charged by federal indictment in December following a joint investigation by the FBI and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. The case stemmed from two CyberTips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornographic material uploaded via Kik messenger. Investigators determined both flagged accounts belonged to Zenszer.

According to court filings, Zenszer distributed a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on July 21, 2024. He also possessed a Samsung phone containing material involving prepubescent minors under age 12 as of Nov. 6, 2024.

The former officer, who had worked for SEPTA’s Transit Police Department, was placed on leave pending termination following his November arrest. No criminal behavior has been linked to his role with SEPTA, officials said.

Zenszer faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in federal prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, July 29.

This case is part of "Project Safe Childhood", a DOJ initiative targeting online child exploitation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen McCartney is prosecuting the case.

