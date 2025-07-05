Bear Peacefully Captured After Roaming Warminster Neighborhood, Police Say

The sighting occurred in the Speedway section of Warminster near Evergreen Avenue and Juniper Street around 6:58 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, police announced via Crimewatch. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted, and officers were dispatched to monitor the animal’s movements.

Residents were urged to call 911 if they encountered the bear. Authorities cautioned neighbors to remain indoors for safety while responders worked to contain the situation.

By 10:33 a.m., the bear was safely apprehended in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Olive Street, police said. No injuries were reported to the bear or the public.

Officials confirmed that the bear will be relocated to a more “conducive location for his growth and prosperity.”

Police thanked Speedway residents for their patience during the unusual wildlife event.

