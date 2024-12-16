The lawsuit, filed Monday, Dec. 16, in Montgomery County Court, names the and its Head of School, Mark Devey, as defendants. It alleges the school ignored glaring security hazards and failed to act on numerous reports of faulty doors, locks, and cameras—conditions that enabled the abuse.

The complaint, brought by the child’s mother under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” details the harrowing incidents.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

On Feb. 3, 2024, she reportedly caught the older boy pulling up her son’s pants in an equipment room while visibly aroused. That night, the seven-year-old disclosed the repeated abuse, including anal penetration and forced sexual acts in bathrooms and across campus.

The family immediately reported the abuse to police and brought the boy to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where the allegations were corroborated by medical professionals. The coach admitted that his son confessed to some of the acts, the lawsuit claims.

“Perkiomen School failed to maintain even basic safety measures,” attorney Carin O’Donnell said in a statement. “Their willful disregard led to unimaginable harm, and even after the abuse was reported, the school prioritized its reputation over protecting a vulnerable child.”

Despite assurances that the older boy would be barred from campus, the lawsuit alleges he continued to roam freely near faculty housing and was later seen celebrating on the court after Perkiomen’s basketball team won a championship. The family watched the livestream from home in “horror, betrayal, and disgust,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit further accuses Devey of a pattern of mishandling abuse allegations, including during his tenure at a Connecticut boarding school facing sexual abuse lawsuits. At Perkiomen, staff reportedly warned Devey and administrators about malfunctioning security systems, yet the issues remained ignored or actively buried.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

The family is seeking damages including punitive damages, delay damages, interest, and costs of suit for an amount in excess of $50,000.00 for each count. This figure is a legal threshold for filing in certain courts but does not represent the total amount they may seek or be awarded, as the exact sum could be determined later based on evidence and the court's decision. The are citing the profound psychological and physical toll the abuse has had on their child and themselves.

There is also a change.org petition to terminate Devey, but it is not immediately clear if that is connected to this case.

Perkiomen School and Devey have not commented on the pending litigation.

